Exeter battle back to claim sensational last-gasp win over Harrogate

Exeter fought back from 3-1 down to claim a 4-3 win against Harrogate in a sensational game at St James Park.

Harrogate made a dream start with a goal inside four minutes as Nigel Atangana’s poor pass was quickly snapped up by Jack Diamond and the ball was squared to Luke Armstrong, who had time to take a touch and roll it past Cameron Dawson.

Jack Muldoon doubled the lead after 19 minutes when Exeter failed to deal with a corner and as the ball was returned into the penalty box, Muldoon was on hand to turn in from close range.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor quickly made a change by introducing Josh Coley and he injected life into the Grecians, who reduced the arrears after 37 minutes when Archie Collins was brought down inside the penalty box and Jevani Brown reduced the arrears.

Harrogate started the second half well and it came as no surprise when George Thompson met Lewis Page’s corner in the 64th minute with a bullet header that gave Dawson no chance.

Jonathan Grounds lashed in from six yards for Exeter, with 20 minutes remaining, to make it 3-2 and then substitute Tim Dieng levelled it up with a lovely glancing header from Jake Caprice’s cross nine minutes from time.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Jack Sparkes curled a stunning shot with the outside of his left foot over the head of the goalkeeper and into the far corner to claim an incredible win.