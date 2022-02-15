Tyler Burey celebrates first goal for Millwall in Championship victory over QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyler Burey celebrates first goal for Millwall in Championship victory over QPR

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 9:59 pm
Tyler Burey scored Millwall’s second goal (Simon Marper/PA)
Substitute Tyler Burey scored his first senior goal for Millwall as they dealt London rivals QPR’s promotion hopes another blow with a 2-0 Championship victory at The Den.

The 21-year-old came off the bench in the first half and it was his fine finish that sealed a second win in a row for Gary Rowett’s side, who lifted themselves up to 14th in the league table after Mason Bennett’s opener.

QPR were hoping for a reaction to Saturday’s shock narrow defeat at Barnsley but they failed to get anything from the game as they remain fourth – six points behind second-placed Bournemouth, having played a game more.

Millwall should have been in front after 30 seconds when Bennett’s low cross was allowed to run through for Danny McNamara, but the wing-back fired the ball well over the crossbar.

QPR were not helped by a couple of knocks to their players in the opening 20 minutes, with one of those leading to Lee Wallace having to be replaced by Moses Odubajo.

The visitors then needed goalkeeper David Marshall to pull off a top-draw save to push away a firm strike by Jed Wallace, from Billy Mitchell’s chip across that was arrowing into the bottom corner.

It was then the Lions’ turn to suffer an injury blow when Oliver Burke had to leave the action with a muscle strain, with youngster Burey – who spent the first half of the season on loan at Hartlepool – taking his place.

Marshall was called into action when the Scotland international helped Jake Cooper’s header from Scott Malone’s corner over the crossbar.

It took Rangers 36 minutes to have their first opening, with Jimmy Dunne scuffing his effort from Stefan Johansen’s corner straight at Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

The first half finished goalless but Millwall were ahead within three minutes of the restart thanks to an absolutely brilliant move.

Wallace chipped the ball towards the left for Malone to play it across first-time for Bennett, who only needed one touch himself to steer it into the bottom corner.

The lead was doubled by another moment of quality after 64 minutes when Wallace’s backheel put Burey into space and the forward advanced into the area before bending in an excellent finish across Marshall.

QPR almost had a root back into the game 10 minutes later when a looping header by Yoann Barbet from Ilias Chair’s corner needed to be headed off the line by Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Bennett nearly had his second when he chased down Wallace’s raking long pass and turned inside Barbet before his shot was saved by Marshall at his near post.

