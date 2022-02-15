Doncaster keep survival hopes alive with win at Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Doncaster keep survival hopes alive with win at Lincoln

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 10:15 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 11:01 pm
Dan Gardner struck for Doncaster (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dan Gardner struck for Doncaster (Martin Rickett/PA)

Doncaster maintained their 18-year hoodoo over Lincoln, with Dan Gardner’s second-half penalty earning Rovers a precious 1-0 victory at the LNER Arena.

Gardner’s winning kick came following a half-hour stoppage due to a home fan being taken ill, with the success boosting Rovers’ hopes of avoiding the drop as they moved six points from safety.

Visiting keeper Jonathan Mitchell nearly punched a Liam Cullen cross into his own net after six minutes, before he produced a flying save from Morgan Whittaker eight minutes later. From the resultant corner, Imps defender Joe Walsh headed narrowly over.

Mitchell then acrobatically denied Cullen as the hosts began to dictate proceedings.

From the corner, an almighty goalmouth scramble took place with Rovers blocking at least three City efforts, before John Marquis headed just wide.

Marquis became the next Imp to be frustrated by Mitchell, before an incredible run by Brooke Norton-Cuffy, where he beat four Rovers players, ended up with Chris Maguire blasting his pass wildly over.

After the break, Norton-Cuffy once more got the home crowd on their feet with another scintillating run, ending with a shot driven just wide.

Play was suspended after 64 minutes due to a medical emergency, with a City supporter being taken ill, although he was able to muster a wave as he was taken away on a stretcher.

Following the break of half-an-hour, it was Rovers who gained the initiative after 75 minutes, being awarded a penalty after Walsh was adjudged to have blocked Tommy Rowe’s shot with his hand.

Gardner smacked the spot-kick straight down the middle to give the visitors an undeserved lead, with City never threatening to grab a late equaliser.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]