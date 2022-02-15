Wigan stretch gap to third with dominant League One victory over lowly Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan stretch gap to third with dominant League One victory over lowly Crewe

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 10:19 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 10:21 pm
Callum Lang was on target for Wigan after the break (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wigan moved five points clear of third place in Sky Bet League One – with three games still in hand – following a hard-fought 2-0 home victory over bottom side Crewe.

The second-placed hosts started strongest with Will Keane seeing an early shot deflected just wide before having another effort denied by Dave Richards – although the offside flag was up.

Richards was forced into action again following a Max Power free-kick, which was headed goalwards by Josh Magennis and eventually pouched by the goalkeeper.

Crewe were content to soak up everything Wigan threw at them and threaten on the break but they could not get near enough to Ben Amos’ goal to cause much alarm.

The home side almost nudged ahead moments before half-time when a quick free-kick released Callum Lang, whose right-wing cross was only inches away from the stretching Kell Watts at the far post.

With a trip to leaders Rotherham on Friday, Wigan knew they had to force home their dominance against the league strugglers.

And Lang popped up with the opening goal after 57 minutes with a firm header from James McClean’s inviting left-wing delivery.

The visitors never looked like pulling level and were put out of their misery when McClean thumped home number two with eight minutes remaining.

