Brandon Goodship’s goal gives David Oldfield first win in charge of Weymouth

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 10:21 pm
David Oldfield secured a first win in charge of Weymouth with a 1-0 victory over Eastleigh on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)
Weymouth claimed a first Vanarama National League win since October with a 1-0 victory over Eastleigh.

Brandon Goodship’s second-half effort was enough to earn new boss David Oldfield a first triumph since he was appointed last month.

Since the arrival of former Leicester midfielder Oldfield as manager, the Terras had drawn three of his opening six league fixtures in charge but remained in the relegation zone.

A tense opening 45 occurred in Dorset with chances few and far between as it stayed goalless at the break.

Weymouth improved after the restart and Goodship provided the moment of magic with 19 minutes left at the Bob Lucas Stadium when the ex-Southend attacker was found inside the area and he rifled home what turned out to be the winner.

A first victory in 14 attempts moved Weymouth within six points of 20th-place Maidenhead, who occupy the final position above the bottom three, while Eastleigh stayed 14th.

