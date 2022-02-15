We’re coming up on the rails – Joey Barton targets play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joey Barton was looking towards the League Two play-off zone after his improving Bristol Rovers side convincingly ended Sutton’s 12-match unbeaten run.

Harry Anderson fired the hosts into a fourth-minute lead with a shot from just outside the box and they could have been out of sight at the break, most notably when Paul Coutts saw a 45th-minute penalty saved by Dean Bouzanis.

Aaron Collins made sure of the points seconds after the break, rounding Bouzanis after the keeper had unwisely strayed from his area and firing home from out near the right touchline.

Rovers would have had more goals with better finishing, playing some of their best football of the season in the first half.

A delighted Barton said: “The lads were excellent right across the board. My only complaint is that we didn’t improve our goal difference more.

“The players came of age with that performance. I’m happy that we created so many chances and we will become more ruthless.

“Aaron Collins gave his most complete display since joining us and has confidence flowing through his veins, which makes such a difference.

“If the play-offs were a horse race, we would be coming up on the rails. Tonight, we have grabbed extra momentum and taken advantage of a game in hand on some of our rivals.

“Sutton are a really good side, but we are starting to see the depth of talent in our group because of our recruitment.

“It sets us up for the remaining games. The Gas are coming and our fans are starting to believe it. I just wish the season had started in January.”

Sutton boss Matt was full of praise for his under-manned side, who had just five substitutes available.

Gray said: “We had two Covid cases ruling out players and others played who were far from fully fit.

“I felt particularly for Coby Rowe, who did me a favour by playing because he had hardly trained.

“In the circumstances, I am proud of my players. Obviously, we made a poor start to both halves, conceding goals, but I felt we were still very much in it at the break.

“A big decision went against us just before their second goal when one of our lads was clearly tripped on the edge of the box. The referee admitted to me that there was contact, but he waved play on and it has cost us a chance to get back into the game.

“It is one defeat in 13 games and we must dust ourselves down and go again.

“I have told the lads that there will be spells in every campaign when things go against you and that was the case tonight.”