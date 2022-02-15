Kane Smith and Scott Boden on target as Boreham Wood see off Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boreham Wood climbed up to third place in the National League table after a 2-0 home win against Altrincham.

Kane Smith gave The Wood a half-time lead and Scott Boden’s eighth league goal of the season made it 2-0 in the 57th minute.

Defender Smith’s deflected shot put the hosts in front in the 19th minute and only a fine save before the break by Altrincham goalkeeper Tony Thompson denied Tyrone Marsh from adding their second.

The hosts continued to create chances in the second period and Boden made it 2-0 when he turned home Smith’s cross before the hour-mark as the home side extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches.