Graeme Lee believes Hartlepool squad are starting to show what they can achieve

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graeme Lee thinks Hartlepool are starting to show what they can do under his watch after winning three matches in a row for the first time in League Two.

Pools followed up wins over Barrow and Crawley with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Tranmere courtesy of Peter Clarke’s own goal just before the break.

While the victory frustrated Tranmere this was a night at the Suit Direct Stadium to make Lee and his Hartlepool squad smile.

Lee, whose side have climbed up to 14th and sit eight points shy of a play-off spot, said: “It feels very good. The moment at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup game, the atmosphere in the stadium, between the players and fans, it was special.

“It was massively important we used that to go forward, the Barrow game was massive, that win backed up everything from that weekend and it has gone on to Crawley and now on to tonight.

“Tranmere are second in the table, so you have to be ready for what they have to throw at us and we dealt with it, nullified it. I am a happy man because it is not always about the pretty side of the games you have to dig in. I wanted to improve that when I came in and I feel like we are doing that.

“First half we switched the ball well, created one v ones, and got the goal before half-time. Second half they came out firing but we dealt with it.

“It’s three wins in a week and that is massive, nine points. We had Barrow vital for us, Crawley was a tough game and Tranmere are second, Sutton next who are fifth. We have nine points in now, so they need to think of this feeling and let’s go and get 12 in a tough game.”

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon thinks his players need to regroup and focus on finding that winning feeling again.

Rovers, who remain second but now three points above fourth, followed up Saturday’s defeat to Walsall with a second reversal to leave the promotion-chasers frustrated.

Mellon had few complaints, suggesting his side were not good enough on the night against a team enjoying a good run of form.

Mellon said: “We didn’t show enough in key areas. It’s a cheap free-kick and to lose a goal on half-time is a blow. We tried to up the tempo second half and it got to the stage where we would take anything we could get. But we didn’t show the quality to get something.

“For some reason first half we didn’t make them defend enough, the ball never ran for us at times and at this stage of the season we have to get over it quickly. All we can do is stick together and go again.

“We lacked quality, not the intensity or desire, but with the quality of the cross or final ball.

“We had one chance to get into it and didn’t take it. We need more quality to win games on nights like this.

“It’s the first time we’ve lost back-to-back games since October and we keep our heads down and go again. Let’s see for Saturday and go again.”