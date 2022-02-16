Football rumours: European clubs signal their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: European clubs signal their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 6:19 am
There is plenty of interest in Cristiano Ronaldo from Europe (Martin Rickett/{PA)

What the papers say

Amid widespread speculation that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United in the near future as the club underperform in the Premier League, The Sun reports Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma are showing interest in the 37-year-old.

West Ham are manoeuvring against Liverpool’s approach for their 25-year-old forward Jarrod Bowen, according to the Evening Standard. The Hammers will soon begin talks with Bowen to draw up a new summer contract in an attempt to keep him at London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen
Liverpool are interested in Jarrod Bowen but West Ham do not want him to leave (Adam Davy/PA)

The Guardian reports that Manchester City have bid £5.5million plus add-ons for Atletico Mineiro’s teenage winger Savio. But the 17-year-old Brazil player is also being chased by Arsenal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kalvin Phillips: The 26-year-old Leeds midfielder is being monitored by Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle, according to 90min.

Jules Kounde: Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea are now focused on the 23-year-old Sevilla defender following other transfer failures.

