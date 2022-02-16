Bodo/Glimt boss expects his side to feed off fervent Celtic Park atmosphere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bodo/Glimt boss expects his side to feed off fervent Celtic Park atmosphere

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 12:53 pm
Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen is looking for a boost from the Celtic Park atmosphere (Jane Barlow/PA)
Boss Kjetil Knutsen hopes a busy Celtic Park can energise his ring rusty Bodo/Glimt side on Thursday night.

The Norwegian champions are in pre-season mode ahead of the first leg of the Europa Conference League knockout-round play-offs, having not played a competitive game since securing their second successive Eliteserien title in December.

By contrast, in-form Celtic are top of the cinch Premiership, having gone 20 league games unbeaten and only lost twice to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League since last September.

Speaking before his squad trained at Celtic Park, Knutsen revealed he had experienced the “amazing” home fans when he attended a game against Aberdeen about 20 years ago while on holiday and believes an enthusiastic Parkhead can help rather than hinder his side.

He said: “We know the circumstances, Celtic are in the middle of the season in really good shape. We are in pre-season.

“We have been in Spain for three-and-a-half weeks and worked really well.

“We have a new team, we have sold four really good players, but that’s the way it is and this is typical Bodo/Glimt, so it is not a new situation for us.

“Always here, the new players need time, but four weeks is okay and I think and hope we are competitive tomorrow. I am not sure but I hope.

“We have played two games in Spain and it is different playing friendly games than to playing a big game like tomorrow.

“But I know my players and with a full stadium we will get energy from the fans.”

Erik Botheim, Patrick Berg, Fredrik Bjorkan and Marius Lode have all departed the Norwegian club, while Knutsen has brought in, among others, Brice Wembangomo from league rivals Sandefjord, Japhet Sery Larsen from Brann and Runar Espejord from Heerenveen.

The Bodo boss said: “All the four players (who left) play for the Norwegian national team.

“I am really happy with the new players, the only thing is they need a little bit of time and we play football with high intensity and it is normal in Bodo/Glimt that we need more than four weeks to be ready to play football the way we want to play football because it is proper football.

“We want to play proper football, but it is pre-season.

“I don’t know, but I am pretty sure this team will be really good also this season but this is the first real task.”

