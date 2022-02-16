Barry Robson hails Connor Barron after impressive first Aberdeen start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barry Robson hails Connor Barron after impressive first Aberdeen start

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 4:52 pm
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson was encouraged by Connor Barron’s debut (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Interim boss Barry Robson believes youngster Connor Barron displayed the attributes Aberdeen need in his cinch Premiership debut against St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

Club coach Robson took charge of the Granite City outfit in the wake of head coach Stephen Glass’ sacking at the weekend following the 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat by Motherwell at Fir Park and gave a first start to the 19-year-old midfielder, who came through the youth ranks at the Dons.

Barron, recalled from Kelty Hearts in January, put in an impressive performance and was arguably the most encouraging aspect of the 1-1 draw with the Premiership’s bottom side.

The teenager’s display was no surprise to Robson, who told Aberdeen’s official Twitter account: “He was outstanding. But I knew he would be, I have known the kid for a long time.

“I knew he would positive, I knew he would take the ball, be brave, all the things you need to be a good footballer and he has a heart the size of a lion.

“He is not the biggest but I have worked with him for a right few years and you can see the energy he brought to the team, the speed he brought to the team, that’s what I love.

“We are maybe lacking throughout the first team at the minute.

“Once we get more training sessions we might get that back into them but you’ve seen the difference he made.”

Robson was both frustrated by missed chances and encouraged by the making of them against the Perth side and is looking for the same spirit when they travel to Motherwell on league duty on Saturday.

The former Scotland, Celtic and Aberdeen midfielder said: “It has been really difficult not winning games and the confidence is low.

“But we came out and gave a performance like that which is really pleasing and we have to go and do the exact same again at Motherwell on Saturday.”

