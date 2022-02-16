Giorgos Giakoumakis insists Europa Conference League is important to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Giorgos Giakoumakis insists Europa Conference League is important to Celtic

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 6:02 pm
Celtic’s Giorgos Giakoumakis is focused on the Europa Conference League (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Giorgos Giakoumakis is focused on the Europa Conference League (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis insists he is treating the Europa Conference League as seriously as any European competition.

After dropping out of the Europa League, the Hoops face their first match in European football’s third-tier club tournament.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are preparing to host Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the knockout round play-offs at Parkhead on Thursday night.

Giakoumakis has full respect for the newly-formed competition and believes Celtic have the squad to make a big impact on it.

He said: “It is one of our targets, it is really important.

“Of course it is a new competition that didn’t exist in past years.

“It is something new but this is a European game for us, it is the same as if we play in the Europa League or Champions League.

“It is a big night for us and for the fans and we will try to make them happy again.

“Of course we can go as deep as possible in this competition.

“I don’t see why we can’t dream big, this squad is made to dream big.”

The Greece striker had a slow start to his Celtic career after joining from Dutch side VVV-Venlo last summer, mainly due to injury.

However, after knocking in his fourth goal of the campaign in the 4-0 home Scottish Cup win over Raith at the weekend, he admits to being in a better frame of mind.

He said: “Day by day I am feeling better.

“Of course I have a lot of things to improve on and I hope in the next games I will be even better for the team. I always want to improve and raise my level as a player.

“Mentally, it was really hard for me before. I had to fight to be fit and then to help my team-mates realise what type of player I am.

“Now I feel more comfortable in the squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal