Andy Murray hammered by Roberto Bautista Agut in Doha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Andy Murray hammered by Roberto Bautista Agut in Doha

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 6:09 pm
Andy Murray was beaten in straight sets at the Qatar Open (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray was beaten in straight sets at the Qatar Open (John Walton/PA)

Andy Murray crashed out of the Qatar Open as Roberto Bautista Agut strolled to a 6-0 6-1 win in Doha.

The two former Qatar champions last met at the Australian Open in 2019, when Bautista Agut claimed a marathon five-set victory.

But that was the Spaniard’s only victory in four matches against Murray and the former British number one had appeared to be gaining in confidence during his first-round victory over Taro Daniel in Doha.

That confidence quickly drained away, however, after Murray lost the first point on a backhand error.

A couple of wild groundstrokes from the three-time Grand Slam winner also set the tone for a one-sided first set as the world number 16 Bautista Agut imposed his will on the contest.

Bautista Agut did not lose a point on Murray’s opening service game and broke twice more to complete a first-set whitewash.

Murray finally held serve to make it 1-1 at the start of the second set but the Spaniard remained in control.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Seven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Roberto Bautista Agut handed out one of biggest defeats of Andy Murray’s career in Doha (Edward Whitaker/AELTC Pool)

Bautista Agut pinned Murray back behind the baseline with the depth of his shots to dominate the extended rallies.

With Murray unable to dent Bautista Agut’s serve, the fourth game of the second set was to prove crucial.

Murray found a succession of first serves to lead 40-0, but Bautista Agut took advantage of a couple of loose forehands to level and then fired a volleyed winner after setting up a first break point.

The Scot’s frustration grew in the final game as he smacked his racket against the court after Bautista Agut delivered an ace to get back to 30-30 after being 0-30 down.

Another ace set up match point and Murray then missed a forehand wide to confirm one of the heaviest defeats of his career.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Five – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
British number one Dan Evans lost in the Qatar Open to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Adam Davy/PA)

Fifth seed Dan Evans also went out at the round-of-16 stage as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina claimed a 4-6 7-5 6-4 victory.

The British number one had beaten world number 47 Davidovich Fokina – 19 places below Evans in the rankings – in their only previous ATP tour meeting in Stockholm last year.

After two closely-fought sets, the Spaniard’s first three service games in the final set all went to deuce but Evans was unable to take advantage.

Evans then saw a 40-30 lead slip in the 10th game as Davidovich Fokina set up an all-Spanish quarter-final with Bautista Agut.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal