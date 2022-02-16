Sheffield Wednesday’s game with Accrington postponed due to heavy rain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday’s Sky Bet League One game against Accrington has been postponed following heavy rain in South Yorkshire.

The decision to call the match off was made around 90 minutes before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off time.

A statement on the club website said: “The Owls’ League One clash with Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

“A new date for the fixture will be scheduled in due course.”