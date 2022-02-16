Former Crewe chairman John Bowler dies at the age of 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Former Crewe chairman John Bowler dies at the age of 85

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 7:43 pm
Former Crewe chairman John Bowler has died at the age of 85 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Former Crewe chairman John Bowler has died at the age of 85 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Former long-serving Crewe chairman John Bowler has died at the age of 85.

Bowler joined the Crewe board in 1980 and was chairman of the Sky Bet League One club for 34 years between 1987 and 2021.

He stood down last March following the publication of the Sheldon report into historical sexual abuse in football.

A Crewe statement said: “It is with deepest sadness that the football club has to announce the passing of our former chairman and director, John Bowler MBE.

“Further information will be issued when made available and our thoughts are very much with the family.”

The Sheldon report was critical of Crewe for not doing enough to protect boys from serial abuser Barry Bennell, who worked at the Cheshire club in the 1980s and 1990s.

Bowler’s time at Crewe coincided with Dario Gradi’s managerial reign between 1983 and 2007 when the Railwaymen reached the second tier of English football.

He was awarded an MBE in 2015 for his services to football and said he had always intended to stand down as club chairman once the Sheldon report had been published.

Bowler stated it was “important” he saw the report through to its conclusion as he was “the only person left with an association to that era”.

He said he was “deeply appalled and sorry” at the way the players and their families had suffered through Bennell’s “heinous crimes”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]