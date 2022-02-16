Saracens’ takeover by consortium including Francois Pienaar completed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saracens’ takeover by consortium including Francois Pienaar completed

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 9:35 pm
The £32million takeover of Gallagher Premiership club Saracens has been completed (Paul Harding/PA)
Saracens’ £32million takeover by a consortium including World Cup-winning captain Francois Pienaar has been completed.

The Gallagher Premiership club announced the takeover in October with Saracens owner Nigel Wray agreeing to sell his controlling stake in the club.

A club statement said on Wednesday: “The board of Saracens Group Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced transaction regarding the refinancing of the group and the acquisition of a controlling stake in the group by Kimono House Limited.

Former Saracens player Francois Pienaar is part of a consortium that has taken over the Gallagher Premiership club (Adam Butler/PA)

“This follows the receipt of the various approvals required (including from the RFU, PRL and the London Borough of Barnet).

“The group includes Saracens Rugby Club, Saracens Mavericks Limited (the owner of the Saracens Mavericks netball team), and Saracens Copthall LLP (the owner of the StoneX Stadium).

“Kimono House is owned by a consortium of investors including Dominic Silvester, Neil Golding, Nick Leslau, Paul O’Shea, Francois Pienaar and Marco Masotti.”

Pienaar led the Springboks to victory at the 1995 World Cup on home soil, famously receiving the trophy from South Africa president Nelson Mandela.

The former flanker made 44 appearances as a player-coach for Saracens between 2000 and 2002.

Wray, who first invested in the club in 1995 and took full ownership in 2018, has been looking to reduce his stake for some time.

Five-time champions Saracens returned to the Gallagher Premiership for the start of the 2021-22 season after a year in exile.

The London club were relegated in 2020 as a result of salary cap breaches, but managed to retain the services of England stars Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Mako and Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly.

