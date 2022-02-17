England to play two Nations League matches at Molineux

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England to play two Nations League matches at Molineux

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 10:29 am
Molineux, the home of Wolves, will host two England fixtures this summer (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England will play their two home Nations League fixtures this summer at Molineux, the Football Association has announced.

Italy are the first opponents on June 11 in a repeat of last summer’s Euro 2020 final, where the behaviour of England fans in and around Wembley means this meeting will take place behind closed doors.

The second game, against Hungary three days later, will also take place at Wolves’ stadium, which last hosted the men’s senior side in 1956.

England and Italy will do battle again
England boss Gareth Southgate said: “While Wembley is our home, we very much enjoy taking the squad on the road where possible, particularly in the run up to a major tournament.

“2022 promises to be an exciting adventure for England fans and it is great that one of English football’s famous stadiums will be a part of that.

“I know from my time in charge of the men’s under-21s how much a Molineux crowd embraces the experience of international football, so we look forward to returning to Wolverhampton in June.”

Molineux will also host Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses next Wednesday when the women’s senior side face Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup.

England’s Nations League campaign begins with their Group A3 opener against Hungary in Budapest on June 4 before a trip to face Germany in Munich on June 7.

The two games at Molinuex follow, with the group stage wrapped up in September with a trip to Italy and a home game against Germany.

The build-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts in March as Southgate’s side face two friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast – with both being staged at Wembley.

