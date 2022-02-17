Jordan Hugill set for Cardiff return against Blackpool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan Hugill is set to return to the Cardiff starting line-up at home to Blackpool.

Hugill came off the bench in Tuesday’s 2-0 Sky Bet Championship victory over Coventry as boss Steve Morison rotated his squad for the Bluebirds’ seventh game in 24 days.

Joe Ralls and Tommy Doyle are expected to return in midfield alongside Ryan Wintle, who made 18 appearances on loan at Blackpool in the first half of the season.

Wales international Rubin Colwill faces a fitness test on a foot injury which kept him out of the last two games.

Blackpool are battling a lengthy casualty list with Marvin Ekpiteta the latest player ruled out.

Ekpiteta suffered a hamstring injury against Bournemouth last weekend to join centre-back partner Richard Keogh (calf) on the sidelines.

Young defender Oliver Casey could make a first league start in the Welsh capital, but James Husband (hamstring) is nearing full fitness again after six weeks out.

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell (quad), full-back Luke Garbutt (knee), midfielders Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (Achilles) and Sonny Carey (metatarsal), and winger Keshi Anderson (hamstring) remain out.