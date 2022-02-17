Dundee appoint Mark McGhee as manager until end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee appoint Mark McGhee as manager until end of season

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 11:22 am
Dundee have appointed former Scotland assistant Mark McGhee (Kirk O’Rourke/PA)
Dundee have appointed former Scotland assistant Mark McGhee (Kirk O’Rourke/PA)

Dundee have appointed Mark McGhee as their new manager on a contract until the end of the season.

The 64-year-old, who has previously had spells in charge of cinch Premiership clubs Aberdeen and Motherwell, succeeds James McPake, who was sacked on Wednesday with the team a point off the bottom of the table.

McGhee will be assisted by Simon Rusk, with whom he worked at previous club Stockport County, and Dave Mackay, who was already in situ at the club.

After the dismissal of McPake, which came on the back of two successive victories, the club stated that they wished to appoint a successor with “additional experience” to try to ensure they avoided relegation.

In that regard they have been true to their word, as McGhee has been involved in management for more than three decades since becoming Reading boss in 1991.

The former Scotland and Aberdeen striker has also had spells in charge of Wolves, Millwall, Leicester, Brighton, Bristol Rovers and Barnet, while he also had a four-year stint as Scotland assistant between 2013 and 2017 under Gordon Strachan, Dundee’s current technical director.

The move to appoint McGhee at such a critical phase in the season has come as a surprise to many due to his lack of recent top-level involvement in the game. His two most recent roles were as caretaker manager at Eastbourne Borough and as assistant at Stockport in the National League.

McGhee’s first job will be to prepare the team for Sunday’s Premiership visit to leaders Celtic, where they lost 6-0 earlier in the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal