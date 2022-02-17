Ben Reeves could be back to boost Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Reeves could be back to boost Gillingham

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 11:29 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 2:37 pm
Neil Harris is set to see his options boosted for the visit of Plymouth (David Davies/PA)
Neil Harris is set to see his options boosted for the visit of Plymouth (David Davies/PA)

Gillingham could be boosted by the return of Ben Reeves for the Sky Bet League One clash with Plymouth, but Mustapha Carayol has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Reeves has been back in training this week but it remains to be seen if this game comes too soon following an ankle issue.

Carayol had been making good progress following a knee injury sustained in Neil Harris’s first game in charge of the Gills on February 1, but he has now got an ankle ligament problem and will not be available.

Youngster Gerald Sithole (hamstring) will be assessed, Danny Lloyd (knee) has already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign and the club confirmed Daniel Adshead had returned to parent club Norwich to continue treatment on a broken metatarsal.

Plymouth will be without defender Dan Scarr for “a few weeks” after he tore a hamstring, according to Steven Schumacher.

James Bolton deputised to good effect in the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury and looks likely to retain his starting berth.

Steven Sessegnon, a January addition, is still to make his debut due to a hamstring injury but could be part of the squad.

Brendan Galloway and George Cooper (both knee) remain long-term absentees and will miss the remainder of the season.

