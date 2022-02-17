Lee Erwin leaves St Mirren by mutual consent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Erwin leaves St Mirren by mutual consent

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 12:22 pm
Lee Erwin is on the move (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Lee Erwin is on the move (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren have confirmed the departure of out-of-favour striker Lee Erwin.

The former Motherwell, Leeds, Kilmarnock and Ross County striker is expected to sign for Haka in the Finnish top flight.

Erwin, who previously had a spell in Iran, scored four goals for St Mirren after joining in September 2020.

The 27-year-old’s only appearance in the past four months came as a substitute against Motherwell when all of Jim Goodwin’s other strikers were unavailable.

A club statement read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that we have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Lee Erwin.

“We would like to thank Lee for his efforts and wish him all the best for his future career.”

