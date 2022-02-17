Lee Erwin leaves St Mirren by mutual consent By Press Association February 17, 2022, 12:22 pm Lee Erwin is on the move (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Mirren have confirmed the departure of out-of-favour striker Lee Erwin. The former Motherwell, Leeds, Kilmarnock and Ross County striker is expected to sign for Haka in the Finnish top flight. Erwin, who previously had a spell in Iran, scored four goals for St Mirren after joining in September 2020. The 27-year-old’s only appearance in the past four months came as a substitute against Motherwell when all of Jim Goodwin’s other strikers were unavailable. A club statement read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that we have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Lee Erwin. “We would like to thank Lee for his efforts and wish him all the best for his future career.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen’s new manager is watching – Interim boss Barry Robson’s warning to players Aberdeen edging ever closer to appointing Jim Goodwin as new manager Joe Shaughnessy not surprised by Aberdeen interest in St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin BREAKING: Aberdeen receive permission from St Mirren to speak to Jim Goodwin