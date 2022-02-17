Shaun McWilliams suspended for Northampton’s clash with Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton will be without Shaun McWilliams through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester.

Midfielder McWilliams was booked for the 10th time this season during last weekend’s goalless draw at Port Vale and must serve a two-game ban.

Jack Sowerby has missed the Cobblers’ last couple of matches with a knee injury and faces a late fitness test as boss Jon Brady seeks to bolster the midfield.

Defender Aaron McGowan is managing a hamstring issue, while Josh Eppiah suffered a calf problem in training and continues to be assessed.

Colchester’s interim manager Wayne Brown could hand on-loan Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright a start.

Wright came off the bench to score for the U’s in the 2-2 draw against Carlisle and could be drafted into the side.

Goalkeeper Sam Hornby is again expected to start, with Shamal George having to be content with a place on the bench following his return from a three-match ban.

Fit-again midfielder Emyr Huws made a late substitute appearance last weekend, while forward John Akinde, recovering from Covid-19, Noah Chilvers (quad), Ryan Clampin (knee) and defender Tom Dallison (groin) all continue their own recoveries.