Aberdeen players know what is expected even without a manager – Barry Robson

Barry Robson insists the Aberdeen players know that judgemental eyes will be on them when they face Motherwell again on Saturday.

Club coach Robson took charge on an interim basis in the wake of head coach Stephen Glass’ sacking last weekend following the 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat by Well at Fir Park.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen midfielder Robson was encouraged by the way the Dons came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to bottom side St Johnstone on Tuesday night.

The result, however, left Aberdeen without a win in six games and they sit eighth in the cinch Premiership ahead of their return to Lanarkshire on league duty and Robson, who takes charge again as the search for a new boss goes on, said: “One thing you need to know as a player, you have to do it for yourself, you have to do it for your club.

“If someone else takes this over, they are going to be watching so you have all these things to think about.

“In football, you cannot take your foot off the gas, you cannot think, ‘there is not a manager here’, because someone is always watching you.

“You are always judged. Don’t forget that as a player and that is not going to change. They need to know that they need to be at it.

“They are employed by the football club to perform and try to win and they need to remember that.

“This is Aberdeen Football Club you are playing for and that is the expectation here and that’s what they should do and I am confident they will.

“Every player knows that. They maybe kid on they don’t but they do. They know what is expected.

“They know that everyone is watching and they will be judged, they have been long enough in the game.

“They are a great set of boys and I am starting to see the belief come from them and hopefully we can see that against a really difficult Motherwell side at the weekend.”