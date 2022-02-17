Jamal Lowe has high hopes of making Bournemouth’s starting line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamal Lowe will hope to force his way into Bournemouth’s starting XI for Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Jamaica forward came off the bench to spark the Cherries’ late 2-1 turnaround victory at Blackpool last weekend.

Lowe netted a late equaliser before Siriki Dembele’s added-time effort helped Scott Parker’s side claim all three points on the road.

Jefferson Lerma will be out of action again due to suspension.

Goalkeeper Brice Samba will miss out for Forest as he starts a three-match ban following his red card in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Stoke.

Ethan Horvath should step in between the posts.

Steve Cook will make his first return to Bournemouth having left the club just six weeks ago.

The 30-year-old spent 10 years on the south coast before making the switch to Forest in January.