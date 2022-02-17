Jamal Lowe has high hopes of making Bournemouth’s starting line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamal Lowe has high hopes of making Bournemouth’s starting line-up

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 2:43 pm
Jamal Lowe will hope to force a start for Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Jamal Lowe will hope to force his way into Bournemouth’s starting XI for Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Jamaica forward came off the bench to spark the Cherries’ late 2-1 turnaround victory at Blackpool last weekend.

Lowe netted a late equaliser before Siriki Dembele’s added-time effort helped Scott Parker’s side claim all three points on the road.

Jefferson Lerma will be out of action again due to suspension.

Goalkeeper Brice Samba will miss out for Forest as he starts a three-match ban following his red card in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Stoke.

Ethan Horvath should step in between the posts.

Steve Cook will make his first return to Bournemouth having left the club just six weeks ago.

The 30-year-old spent 10 years on the south coast before making the switch to Forest in January.

