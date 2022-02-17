Salford wait on skipper Ash Eastham for Crawley clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford manager Gary Bowyer will check on the fitness of Ash Eastham ahead of Saturday’s clash with Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

The captain missed last weekend’s 2-0 win at Leyton Orient after he sustained a knock in the stalemate with Sutton earlier in the month.

If Eastham remains absent, Theo Vassell will get the nod to continue and marked his return to the starting XI with a goal against Orient.

Play-off chasing Salford are definitely without Matty Willock, Luke Burgess, Josh Morris, Ian Henderson and Donald Love due to their respective injury problems.

Crawley are set to be missing James Tilley after he was forced off during last Saturday’s loss to Hartlepool with a head injury.

The club were able to report the attacker was “healthy and doing well” post-match, but he is expected to be sidelined for this weekend.

Boss John Yems was already without Kwesi Appiah and Caleb Watts with muscle issues and Jake Hessenthaler has not featured since December.

Southampton loanee Will Ferry was replaced after 25 minutes against Hartlepool but it was deemed to be tactical.