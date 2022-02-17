Wales new boy Jac Morgan relishing prospect of taking on England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wales new boy Jac Morgan relishing prospect of taking on England

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 3:37 pm
Wales flanker Jac Morgan has got England in his Six Nations sights after winning his first cap against Scotland (Nigel French/PA)
Wales flanker Jac Morgan has got England in his Six Nations sights after winning his first cap against Scotland (Nigel French/PA)

New Wales flanker Jac Morgan admits playing at Twickenham next week would be special given the historic rugby rivalry between England and Wales.

Morgan won his first cap on Saturday as reigning Six Nations champions Wales bounced back from a Dublin drubbing against Ireland to beat Scotland 20-17 in Cardiff.

The Welsh-speaking Ospreys openside says he was so nervous before kick-off that he almost forgot the words of the national anthem ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’.

Wales v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Jac Morgan carries the ball against Scotland on his Wales debut (David Davies/PA)

“It’s always a dream to play for your country from a young age,” said 22-year-old Morgan.

“Growing up England is one of the biggest games with the rivalry between the two countries over the years.

“Everybody knows how big the game is with the history between the two sides.

“It was amazing to win my first cap and have all my family there in the Principality Stadium. It was a great honour and to top it off with a win was brilliant.

“There was loads of emotion with the anthem and the nerves were terrible.

“I’m a Welsh speaker but I nearly forgot the words halfway through with everyone being so loud!

“But I saw my mother in the stand as she was in the front and that helped me cool down a little bit.”

Morgan produced an impressive debut display as Wales revived their Six Nations title hopes before heading to England on February 26.

Rugby Union – RBS 6 Nations Championship 2012 – England v Wales – Twickenham
Wales have not celebrated Six Nations victory over England at Twickenham since Scott Williams’ match-winning try in 2012 (David Jones/PA)

Wales, however, have not won at Twickenham in the Six Nations Championship since 2012, with England enjoying four successive victories.

Morgan said: “The boys were disappointed after the first game but plenty of work has gone on and it was a good win against Scotland.

“There’s still a lot of work for us and we’re excited to see how it goes next week. We reviewed the Ireland game and a lot of the boys have been in plenty of camps before.

“There’s a lot of leaders in the team and we knew the improvements we had to make.”

Morgan led Wales during an age-grade Six Nations Championship and played at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina in June 2019.

But he almost gave up on the ambition becoming a professional player later that year as he found it difficult to combine academy rugby with an engineering apprenticeship.

He said: “I was working more in the afternoons and the evenings and it was quite hard.

“There were a few training camps in the October after the World Cup in Argentina, and I was weighing up whether I could do it again.

“But I decided to give the Under-20s another shot.”

