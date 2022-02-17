Bobby Decordova-Reid pushing for Fulham starting spot after impressing in cameos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bobby Decordova-Reid pushing for Fulham starting spot after impressing in cameos

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 3:42 pm
Bobby Decordova-Reid, pictured, could be in contention to start for Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Bobby Decordova-Reid could come back in to start when Fulham host Huddersfield on Saturday after impressing in several recent cameos off the bench.

Harrison Reed and Rodrigo Muniz have also made impacts as replacements in recent weeks and will be hoping to push into the starting line-up themselves.

Championship leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic will be gunning to add to his 31 goals for the campaign, having netted the winner in the 1-0 victory at Hull.

Kenny Tete has returned to training after a groin problem but it remains to be seen when he will feature again for league leaders Fulham, who are aiming for a seventh win in eight league matches.

Levi Colwill could be back in contention for Huddersfield after a knee injury.

The impressive Chelsea loan defender, who has been sidelined along with Tino Anjorin (foot), Alex Vallejo (knee), Rolando Aarons (knee) and Ryan Schofield (shoulder), would hand the Terriers a major boost should he be available for selection.

Midfielder Jon Russell could continue in a deep-lying role having shone in the goalless draw with Sheffield United last weekend – his first start in the Championship.

The 21-year-old’s tactical role caught out many observers but paid big dividend, which Huddersfield could yet reprise this weekend.

