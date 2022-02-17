Bobby Decordova-Reid pushing for Fulham starting spot after impressing in cameos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Decordova-Reid could come back in to start when Fulham host Huddersfield on Saturday after impressing in several recent cameos off the bench.

Harrison Reed and Rodrigo Muniz have also made impacts as replacements in recent weeks and will be hoping to push into the starting line-up themselves.

Championship leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic will be gunning to add to his 31 goals for the campaign, having netted the winner in the 1-0 victory at Hull.

Kenny Tete has returned to training after a groin problem but it remains to be seen when he will feature again for league leaders Fulham, who are aiming for a seventh win in eight league matches.

Levi Colwill could be back in contention for Huddersfield after a knee injury.

The impressive Chelsea loan defender, who has been sidelined along with Tino Anjorin (foot), Alex Vallejo (knee), Rolando Aarons (knee) and Ryan Schofield (shoulder), would hand the Terriers a major boost should he be available for selection.

Midfielder Jon Russell could continue in a deep-lying role having shone in the goalless draw with Sheffield United last weekend – his first start in the Championship.

The 21-year-old’s tactical role caught out many observers but paid big dividend, which Huddersfield could yet reprise this weekend.