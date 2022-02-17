Today at the Winter Olympics: GB guarantee a medal as Kamila Valieva falls short

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Today at the Winter Olympics: GB guarantee a medal as Kamila Valieva falls short

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 4:03 pm
Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat helped lead the men’s curlers to the final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat helped lead the men’s curlers to the final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Great Britain will escape a medal-free Winter Olympics after the men’s curlers reached the final on day 13 of the Games in Beijing.

There was also drama on the ice with Kamila Valieva falling to cap her controversial Games.

Stars of the day

Bruce Mouat and the GB men’s curlers will face Sweden for gold after guaranteeing Team GB’s first medal of the Games having beaten the USA 8-4. Leading 6-4 going into the final end the pressure was on but they held their nerve in Beijing on Thursday. GB women’s curlers won their final round-robin game against ROC 9-4 to book a semi-final against Sweden.

Fail of the day

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Thirteen
Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valieva falls during the Women’s Single Skating. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kamila Valieva fell several times to miss out on a medal in the figure skating. The 15-year-old, who controversially failed a drugs test before being reinstated, was in tears at the end of the individual event. She eventually finished fourth as the Russian Olympic Committee’s Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova claimed gold and silver with Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto taking bronze.

Social media moment

Picture of the day

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Thirteen
Russian Olympic Committee’s Alexandra Trusova during the Women’s Single Skating (Andrew Milligan/PA)

What’s on tomorrow?

Britain’s Zoe Atkin goes in women’s freeski halfpipe while the curling medals start to be handed out. Ollie Davies marks his Olympic ski cross debut, Cornelius Kersten returns in speed skating’s 1,000m event and Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas go in the first two runs of the two-woman bobsleigh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal