Kieran Lee a doubt for Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton are waiting to learn whether or not Kieran Lee will need season-ending surgery as they prepare for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash against AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder has been playing through the pain as he deals with a heel injury but has this week seen a specialist to decide whether an operation is required.

Lloyd Isgrove has made a return to training on the grass but remains some way off a return from the hamstring injury which has kept him out since November.

Josh Sheehan is also a long-term absentee.

Dons boss Mark Robinson faces a selection problem with both Ayoub Assal and Luke McCormick suspended for the trip.

Assal starts a two-match ban after being booked for the 10th time, while McCormick is banned following his sending-off against Sunderland in midweek.

Dan Csoka missed that match, having been withdrawn against Rotherham due to an elevated heart rate.

Captain Alex Woodyard is out with a hamstring injury – a similar complaint to the one which has sidelined both Aaron Pressley and Henry Lawrence.