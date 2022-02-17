Derby waiting on Festy Ebosele ahead of crucial Peterborough clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derby will check on forward Festy Ebosele ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against fellow relegation-battlers Peterborough.

Ebosele is carrying a hamstring problem, but has been able to train this week, so Rams boss Wayne Rooney will make a late call on his match fitness.

Midfielder Lee Buchanan is another being monitored after picking up an unspecified knock during training, but forward Colin Kazim-Richards (calf) is still a week away from a possible return.

Poland midfielder Kamil Jozwiak (ankle) continues his own recovery, having missed the past three matches.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson could look to freshen up his side following the midweek goalless draw at Reading, which saw them miss the chance to move out of the relegation zone.

Forwards Jack Marriott, Ricky Jade-Jones and Callum Morton could all be in contention after coming off the bench during the second half against the Royals.

Centre-back Ronnie Edwards (hamstring) has missed the past two games, so could come into contention, but Mark Beevers and Jack Taylor remain sidelined with similar issues, while full-back Dan Butler (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Attacking midfielder Joel Randall was set to build up his match sharpness in a Premier League Under-23 Cup match against Burnley on Friday, but that has been postponed because of predicted concerns over the weather.