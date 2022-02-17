Greg Taylor hoping to ease Cambridge’s injury worries ahead of Accrington match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Greg Taylor could return to ease Cambridge’s injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s League One match against Accrington.

Manager Mark Bonner revealed Taylor was back in training this week in a bid to be fit, though Lloyd Jones’ recovery from his own injury has been hampered by an illness.

Joe Ironside is expected to continue to miss out, also with an ankle injury sustained last month.

Jack Iredale, Shilow Tracey, Kai McKenzie-Lyle and Jensen Weir remain out.

The postponement of Accrington’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday in midweek means Ross Sykes’ suspension is rolled over.

The defender will begin a two-match ban after receiving his 10th booking of the season.

Striker John O’Sullivan must be assessed after suffering a hamstring strain.

John Coleman’s side are pursuing a third-straight win.