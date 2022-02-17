Doncaster injury problems show no sign of easing for Sheffield Wednesday clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey is expected to choose from an unchanged squad as Rovers’ injury woes continue for the home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Charlie Seaman (knee) and on-loan midfielder Ethan Galbraith (back) are still out.

Galbraith has returned to parent club Manchester United, while fellow midfielder Ben Close has been ruled out for the rest of the season after knee surgery.

Tom Anderson (foot), John Bostock, Jon Taylor (both ankle), Cameron John (back) and Fejiri Okenabirhie (Achilles) all remain sidelined.

Wednesday striker Lee Gregory could give Darren Moore’s injury-hit squad a boost by returning to contention.

Gregory, who has scored eight league goals this season, has missed the last five games due to a damaged toe.

But winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is still out due to a hamstring strain and ex-Rovers boss Moore is still without nine other first-team players.

Josh Windass, Lewis Gibson, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Harlee Dean, Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa, Tyreece John-Jules, Olamide Shodipo and Dennis Adeniran all remain unavailable.