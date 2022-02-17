Scot Bennett set to miss Newport’s clash with Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport are set to be without midfielder Scot Bennett at home to Mansfield.

Bennett suffered a rib injury in the first half of last week’s 3-3 draw with Oldham before being replaced after the break.

Robbie Willmott is pushing for a starting spot after coming off the bench for Bennett.

Newport have gone three games without a win but are clinging on to the final Sky Bet League Two play-off spot in seventh.

Mansfield, one point and one place above Newport, expect to welcome back Stephen McLaughlin as the Stags defend an unbeaten 11-game league run.

The full-back was left out of the goalless draw with Bristol Rovers as a precaution after suffering a bang to the head in the previous game against Colchester.

Striker Rhys Oates is a doubt after picking up a thigh strain last weekend and Georgie Lapslie (thigh) is not ready to return yet.

Stags boss Nigel Clough remains cautious over reintegrating James Perch into his first-team plans after the former Newcastle player fractured his skull in September.