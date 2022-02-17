Daniel Bentley returns in goal for Bristol City against Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniel Bentley returns in goal for Bristol City against Middlesbrough

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 6:17 pm
Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley will make his first start for two months against Middlesbrough on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley will make his first start for two months against Middlesbrough on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Daniel Bentley will make his first start in the Bristol City goal for two months at home to Middlesbrough.

The Robins captain lost his place following a 3-2 home defeat to Huddersfield on December 18, but Max O’Leary suffered a dead leg at Swansea last weekend and has been ruled out of the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Boss Nigel Pearson is expected to make several changes after a furious attack on his players’ attitude following the 3-1 defeat at Swansea.

Matty James (foot), Andy King (hamstring), Nathan Baker (concussion), Rob Atkinson (calf) and George Tanner (hamstring) remain out.

Boro are set to be without Martin Payero for at least two months.

The Argentinian midfielder sustained ankle damage in the recent 2-2 draw at QPR.

Boss Chris Wilder could name the same side that accounted for Derby 4-1 last weekend, a victory which lifted Boro into the play-off positions.

Riley McGree made his debut from the bench against Derby, and the Australian midfielder will be determined to make a similar impact after his start on Teesside was hit by injury and illness.

