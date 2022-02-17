Dundee and new manager Mark McGhee brush off six-match touchline ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee and new manager Mark McGhee brush off six-match touchline ban

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 6:37 pm
Mark McGhee has been named Dundee manager (Scott Heavey/PA)
Dundee and Mark McGhee brushed off the impact of his outstanding six-match touchline ban after the former Motherwell and Aberdeen boss was handed an unexpected return to front-line management.

McGhee was appointed within 24 hours of James McPake being sacked and admitted his close friendship with Gordon Strachan, Dundee’s technical director, had helped him.

The 64-year-old, who was Strachan’s Scotland assistant, received a six-match ban from the Scottish Football Association shortly after being sacked by Motherwell in the wake of a 5-1 home defeat by Dundee in February 2017.

The ban, for a misconduct charge relating to his touchline behaviour during a 7-2 defeat by Aberdeen, was not carried over into his subsequent managerial job at Barnet.

Dundee have 13 games left to avoid relegation – they sit second-bottom in the cinch Premiership, one ahead of St Johnstone and six adrift of guaranteed safety.

But McGhee dismissed concerns that sitting in the stand for about half of those remaining matches would be a hindrance.

“It won’t be any problem, it really won’t, and I don’t say that lightly,” he said.

“We have a guy on the bench, Simon Rusk, with Dave Mackay, who are well capable of marshalling the troops from the side.

“We have communication methods these days, mic’d up and phones of course, that I can be in touch with the bench.

“The way the ban works, I have got to be out of the dressing room for 75 minutes before the game. Normally I address the players 90 minutes before a game.

“At half-time I am able to meet somewhere in the building with Simon and Dave and discuss what we have seen.

“We have no issues about it. The issue was more about perception, how guys like yourselves would view it.

“It was definitely a difficulty and we did try to deal with it by speaking to the SFA and see if there was some way they could look at it within the rules. There’s not a way of doing that, so we have to accept that. The club have accepted that and I think we can live with it.”

McPake was sacked two days after leading Dundee into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with their most recent league game an impressive away win over Hearts.

Dundee had only lost once in six matches – having been defeated the previous six – and the appointment comes soon after backing McPake in the transfer window.

Managing director John Nelms did not field questions at the club’s media conference but did issue his thanks to McPake.

“James is like a son to us,” Nelms said. “He has been with us for eight-and-a-half years. He has been player, captain, under-18s manager, caretaker manager, manager. We put his knee back together.

“We want to thank him for everything he has done. He is a much loved and beloved member of the Dundee Football Club family.

“We are in a situation where we thought it was time to have a change. We have a problem, we need to stay in the league.

“Gordon and I started having conversations a few weeks back and started talking about what we can and cannot do. We started having external conversations to say ‘is there a better solution?’ and came to the resolution that we think there might be.

“Mark has a touchline ban, everyone knows that. We think there are ways around that and that it’s not going to hinder anything we do.”

McGhee’s previous managerial job was a caretaker role at Eastbourne Borough in 2019 and he was most recently Rusk’s assistant at Stockport in 2021.

After being handed a permanent managerial post at a 10th club, he insisted he had only held discussions about the job in the “last couple of days”.

“I think I have benefited from my relationship with Gordon, let’s not kid ourselves on,” he added.

“John appointed me so it only went so far, in the same way that when I got my first job, Alex Ferguson phoned John Madejski and said ‘you should give it to Mark McGhee’. That happened then and I got the Reading job.”

