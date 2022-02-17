Ange Postecoglou bemoans Celtic’s lack of composure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou bemoans Celtic’s lack of composure

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 10:47 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 8:09 am
Ange Postecoglou's side suffered a major blow to their European hopes (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou’s side suffered a major blow to their European hopes (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ange Postecoglou felt his Celtic side were beaten by more clinical opponents after falling to a 3-1 home defeat against Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.

Goals early in each half from Runar Espejord and Amahl Pellegrino put the visitors in command and Celtic conceded two minutes after Daizen Maeda had headed a 79th-minute lifeline.

Hugo Vetlesen’s deflected effort gives Celtic a mountain to climb when they head to the Arctic Circle for the second leg of the Europa Conference League knockout-round play-off next week.

Postecoglou said: “We weren’t clinical and they were – they had two chances second half, one was a deflection.

“We lacked composure in the front third. Obviously goals change the perspective for everyone – they were able to get their goals and we didn’t.

“I thought we were in control in the second half then they got their goal on counter. I always know that’s a possibility.

“They got a deflection and things didn’t work but in the overall context they were more clinical than us in important areas. They were super-efficient in the front third.”

The Norwegian champions only conceded five goals in the group stages and Celtic face a difficult task in the Arctic Circle next week.

Postecoglou said: “It’s only half-time so there’s another game to go and we’ll go and play our football and see what we do.

“We’ve just got to go there and play our football again. We’ve scored goals away in tough places so it’s a good challenge for us.”

Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen, whose team’s last competitive game was on December 12, praised his players.

“It was a really good performance,” he said. “You have to remember we are still in pre-season.

“The atmosphere in the stadium was amazing so it was a great experience for all of us.

“It was a hard game because against this team you have to be smart with your defending. If you give Celtic space you are in big trouble. We closed off the space inside.

“I felt we controlled most of the game really well.

“We were a little bit lucky with the third goal. We were really tired in the last 15 minutes.”

