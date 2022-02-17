Gerywn Price hits two nine-darters on way to Premier League win in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gerywn Price hits two nine-darters on way to Premier League win in Belfast

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 11:03 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 7:37 am
Gerwyn Price won night three of the Cazoo Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)
World number one Gerywn Price lit up Belfast with two stunning nine-dart checkouts en route to victory on night three of the Cazoo Premier League.

The 36-year-old produced a flawless leg in his absorbing 6-5 semi-final success over five-time champion Michael Van Gerwen before repeating the feat in defeating James Wade 6-4 in a tense final.

Wade threatened to steal the spoils but was left to rue a couple of costly mistakes as Price moved up to second in the table, a point behind defending champion Jonny Clayton.

“Tonight I felt like I couldn’t miss,” Price, who averaged 107.58 across the evening, told Sky Sports.

“Michael played really well against me; that’s the best game me and James have ever had, so I’m just thankful I’m on the right end of these games.

“I’m playing well, I’m feeling good in myself and I think it’s part and parcel to do with me being back in the gym and looking after myself.

“I’m back to almost my best – well, I think I might be there.”

Earlier on Thursday, Price announced plans to make his boxing debut later this year.

The Welshman, who played professional rugby union and league before turning his attention to the oche, left little doubt about his prowess in his current sport.

He began a fine evening’s work by avenging last month’s World Championship quarter-final exit at the hands of Michael Smith with a 6-3 success.

Price had fired his maiden nine-darter of 2022 during the New Year’s Day defeat to Smith and, roared on by the support of a passionate Northern Irish crowd, he went on to twice replicate that achievement at the Odyssey Complex.

Runner-up Wade reached the last two by beating night two winner Clayton 6-3 and then seeing off night one winner Peter Wright 6-4 before ultimately falling short.

Wright had overcome fellow Scotsman Gary Anderson 6-4 at the quarter-final stage, while Dutchman Van Gerwen began with a 6-3 success over Joe Cullen.

Night four of the competition takes place on March 3 in Exeter.

