Captain Lewis Dunk suspended as Brighton take on basement boys Burnley

Brighton are set to be without captain Lewis Dunk through suspension for the Premier League match against bottom club Burnley.

Defender Dunk was sent off in the midweek defeat at Manchester United, having initially been cautioned before referee Peter Bankes was advised to check the pitchside monitor and then brandished a red card.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been able to train again as normal following a knock to his side, while Enock Mwepu and teenager forward Jeremy Sarmiento remain unavailable because of respective hamstring issues.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche expects striker Wout Weghorst to be fit after he took a blow to the hip in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

The Dutchman hobbled off with 15 minutes left, but took part in light training on Thursday and should be involved in the squad.

Ashley Barnes replaced Weghorst and has benefitted from 90 minutes for the under-23s in midweek, but Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra remain out.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Maupay, Trossard, Steele, Lamptey, Offiah, Lallana, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Taylor, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Lennon, Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez, Barnes.