Harry Maguire says there’s no rift between him and Cristiano Ronaldo By Press Association February 18, 2022, 10:09 am Harry Maguire’s relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo is subject of speculation (Martin Rickett/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Harry Maguire to remain Manchester United captain for rest of season Brighton boss Graham Potter not prepared to write off Burnley challenge Sean Dyche: A goal would cap Wout Weghorst’s impressive start at Burnley Cristiano Ronaldo named most popular footballer online in China again