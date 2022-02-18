Millie Bright pleased hard work paying off in bid to add goals to her game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Millie Bright pleased hard work paying off in bid to add goals to her game

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 11:37 am
England kicked off their Arnold Clark Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Canada (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England kicked off their Arnold Clark Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Canada (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Millie Bright attributed her goal against Canada to hard work as England kicked off their Arnold Clark Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw at the Riverside.

The Chelsea defender blasted a volley home in the 22nd minute to put the Lionesses ahead before Canada drew level through Janine Beckie in the second-half.

Bright said: “I’m just happy I can contribute to the team and help the team in any way shape or form and like I’ve said in previous interviews, adding goals to my game is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time for club and country.

“I’m really pleased the hard work’s paying off and like I say, most importantly it’s about contributing to the team.”

The draw against the 2020 Olympic Champions brings an end to Sarina Wiegman’s six-game winning streak since taking over as England head coach in September.

With an eye on this summer’s home Euros, England face Spain and Germany next in the competition, but Bright believes that the Lionesses are continuing to develop under Wiegman.

She said: “[We are] in a really good place, I think that’s clear to see, players look happy on the pitch, we’re playing better football.

England v Canada – Arnold Clark Cup – Riverside Stadium
Millie Bright scored a volley for England as they drew 2-2 with Canada in the Arnold Clark Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“There’s always going to be mistakes, but that’s part and parcel of football, getting to a better place and developing as a team, there’s going to be mistakes along the way. We just have to analyse, review, stick together and move forward.

“I think a lot’s changed in our environment, Sarina’s brought some new things in. It’s a new slate and a fresh journey and that’s how everyone’s seen it.

“I think everyone’s bringing their club form into camp, which is brilliant, that’s what we want, everyone playing at their best, and I think when players are comfortable and happy that’s when we see good performances.”

After a strong first-half performance from England, the visitors worked their way back into the game, and Beckie found the equaliser 10 minutes into the second-half, moving the ball onto her left foot and curling it into the top corner.

When asked about her stunning strike, Manchester City forward Beckie said: “To be honest I don’t really remember what happened!

“All I remember is the pass I received and I was actually quite disappointed with my first touch because I wanted it on my right foot.

“I think a lot of work that we’ve been doing is around the final third and taking opportunities when we have them. I think as a team we don’t shoot enough in general, so when I saw a shooting lane I went for it.”

Beckie believed Canada played a more “together” England side.

She said: “Those are most of my team-mates out there, so I get to train with those players day in and day out, they have a very high standard for themselves and for each other and I think that was really evident tonight.

“I definitely experienced a more together team than they’ve been in the past and I think that’ll be really important for them moving forward.”

