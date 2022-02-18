Sebastian Soto looking to impress Livingston boss David Martindale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sebastian Soto believes Livingston’s high-energy approach will bring out the best in him.

The 21-year-old American striker is in line to make his debut at home to St Mirren this weekend after joining on loan from Norwich in January.

Lions boss David Martindale had attempted to sign Soto last summer, but he chose to go to Porto instead in a move that did not work out as planned.

The dynamic forward, who has been troubled by Covid and injury since his arrival, feels he and Livingston can be the perfect fit as he looks to get his career back on track.

“When Livingston were still interested in me in January, it was a good feeling,” said Soto. “I was like: ‘Oh great, this is a club that wants me,’ so I wanted to go in and give it everything.

“Me and Davie had a really long conversation, it was really straightforward and honest. I said: ‘How do you play? What’s your system? How do you guys succeed?’ He was really honest and told me everything.

“I asked him how he saw me helping the team and how I could succeed in the Scottish Premiership and the conversation was amazing. I felt it was going to be a great fit from the start.

“The energy the team play with will suit me. I’m not one to really have a lackadaisical game – I like to play energised and attack and work hard.

“These guys give it everything in every game, and that in itself is impressive. There’s a good spirit in the team as well.”

Soto has made two appearances for the United States and scored a double on his debut against Panama in November 2020.

“The national team is always in the back of your mind but I’m really prioritised on Livingston and helping this team,” he said. “I know if I succeed here that stuff will come so it’s not really something worth worrying about.”

Soto has already played in Germany, England, Holland and Portugal, and he believes his experiences can help him shine in Scotland.

“It’s helped me massively being in different countries,” he said. “I’ve experienced different cultures and styles of play. Everywhere you go, you want to pick up new things, especially as a young player.

“You learn everywhere you and I’m only 21 so even though it looks like I’ve been jumping around different clubs, that’s a positive I can take.”