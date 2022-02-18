Sunderland hoping to have Danny Batth back from injury for MK Dons clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunderland manager Alex Neil is hoping Danny Batth will increase his defensive options when promotion-chasing MK Dons visit the Stadium of Light in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Batth missed Neil’s first game in charge, last Saturday’s draw with AFC Wimbledon, after rolling his ankle and Bailey Wright returned from a calf injury to take his place.

The 31-year-old has played a part in training through the latter part of this week and could return but Lynden Gooch, who has missed the last two games with a calf problem, remains a major doubt.

Neil says the club’s longer-term injury victims Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Nathan Broadhead are still weeks, rather than days, away from making their return.

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning is hoping for more from Connor Wickham as he nears full fitness again.

The 28-year-old striker joined the club in January after being released by Preston and has managed five substitute appearances so far.

Manning says midfielder David Kasumu is back in full training after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in Dons’ 1-1 draw with Accrington on January 8.

The only other player on the injury list is defender Aden Baldwin, who is yet to return to full training having missed the last month.