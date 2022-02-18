Frank Lampard hails Jonjoe Kenny as ‘a great lad and a very good player’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Frank Lampard hails Jonjoe Kenny as ‘a great lad and a very good player’

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 12:15 pm
Frank Lampard, pictured, feels defender Jonjoe Kenny typifies Everton’s spirit (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard has described Jonjoe Kenny’s goal celebration during last week’s win against Leeds as “absolute gold”.

Kenny’s joyous reaction to Seamus Coleman’s early opener was caught by the television cameras and Lampard felt the 24-year-old Scouser epitomised his side’s fighting spirit.

Lampard said: “He did and that’s absolute gold because the fans will relate hugely to that. We all saw the images of that.

“I don’t want to make him just a local lad with a big heart, he’s a very good player. I saw that from the moment we’ve been here, I knew that from before.

“Some of my staff have worked with him previously, so the references I had before coming here were that he’s a great lad and a very good player.”

Lampard handed right-back Kenny just his fourth Premier League start of the season and deployed him on the left against Leeds.

“When you’ve got lads like that in the group they help,” Lampard said.

“They help the positive feeling, they help with the determination and the moments to dig in. The Leeds game was a moment to dig in and he did that.

“He can be very happy with that and hopefully it’s a springboard for him in the short term.

“Because we’re fresh and new as a staff everyone has that chance to impress and what better way to do it than the way Jonjoe did it last week.”

Everton are bidding for back-to-back league wins for the first time since September and Lampard said last week’s chosen starting XI had given him plenty to think about.

He said: “There’s an argument for going same again. I felt similar going into Newcastle and it didn’t quite work, so it’s not a statement of fact.

“The players have to feel through the week that they can find a way into the team, if we have to change our approach to the opposition because Leeds to Southampton – two very good teams in lots of different ways.

“The good thing is we’ve got players who are playing well and who are hungry to get into the team.”

Southampton have climbed up to 10th after taking four points off Tottenham and Manchester United in their previous two matches and are unbeaten in their last eight home league games.

Lampard believes they are reaping the rewards for sticking with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who has presided over two 9-0 defeats since taking charge in late 2018.

“At those points, that’s when you rely on the belief from the people above and around you and the structure in place,” Lampard added.

“They clearly have that and I think they’re a good symbol. It’s testament to the club and testament to the manager.

“He keeps working in the same direction and then you see his ideas come out on the pitch and the players buying into them and they’re a very, very strong unit.”

