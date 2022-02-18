Midfielder Josh Scowen suspended as Wycombe play host to Cheltenham By Press Association February 18, 2022, 12:27 pm Wycombe midfielder Josh Scowen is banned for the visit of Cheltenham (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wycombe will be without the suspended Josh Scowen for their Sky Bet League One clash with Cheltenham. The 28-year-old midfielder was sent off in the closing stages of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Lincoln and will sit this one out as a result. That result leaves the Chairboys without a win in four and boss Gareth Ainsworth could make changes. Newcastle loanee Jack Young is still yet to make his Wycombe debut. Cheltenham will again be without Conor Thomas. The midfielder has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf injury and will not be involved at Adams Park. Sean Long is in contention after a groin issue. Dan Nlundulu (hamstring) and Charlie Brown (groin) are still missing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Michael Appleton enjoys competitive spirit as Lincoln stand up to Wycombe Lincoln pair Teddy Bishop and Adam Jackson doubtful for Wycombe clash Elliot Bonds makes the right impression on his manager Gareth Ainsworth delighted with Wycombe performance despite Shrewsbury stalemate