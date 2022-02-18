Midfielder Josh Scowen suspended as Wycombe play host to Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe will be without the suspended Josh Scowen for their Sky Bet League One clash with Cheltenham.

The 28-year-old midfielder was sent off in the closing stages of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Lincoln and will sit this one out as a result.

That result leaves the Chairboys without a win in four and boss Gareth Ainsworth could make changes.

Newcastle loanee Jack Young is still yet to make his Wycombe debut.

Cheltenham will again be without Conor Thomas.

The midfielder has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf injury and will not be involved at Adams Park.

Sean Long is in contention after a groin issue.

Dan Nlundulu (hamstring) and Charlie Brown (groin) are still missing.