Hayden Hackney returns to contention as Scunthorpe take on Rochdale

Scunthorpe will have Hayden Hackney back for the visit of Rochdale on Saturday.

The 19-year-old served a six-match ban for spitting at an opponent in the Iron’s game against Exeter last month.

Defenders Lewis Thompson and Mason O’Malley have returned to training after recovering from hamstring injuries.

Tom Pugh, though, will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury and is expected to undergo surgery this week.

Jimmy Keohane could make his return for Rochdale.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been missing through injury since November but played in a behind closed doors game for Dale in midweek.

Luke Charman is in contention to start for Robbie Stockdale’s side after the 24-year-old striker came off the bench in their 3-3 draw with Harrogate last weekend.

But Paul Downing remains doubtful for the clash as he continues to recover from a groin injury.