Hayden Hackney returns to contention as Scunthorpe take on Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hayden Hackney returns to contention as Scunthorpe take on Rochdale

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 12:27 pm
Hayden Hackney is back after serving a six-match ban (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hayden Hackney is back after serving a six-match ban (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scunthorpe will have Hayden Hackney back for the visit of Rochdale on Saturday.

The 19-year-old served a six-match ban for spitting at an opponent in the Iron’s game against Exeter last month.

Defenders Lewis Thompson and Mason O’Malley have returned to training after recovering from hamstring injuries.

Tom Pugh, though, will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury and is expected to undergo surgery this week.

Jimmy Keohane could make his return for Rochdale.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been missing through injury since November but played in a behind closed doors game for Dale in midweek.

Luke Charman is in contention to start for Robbie Stockdale’s side after the 24-year-old striker came off the bench in their 3-3 draw with Harrogate last weekend.

But Paul Downing remains doubtful for the clash as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal