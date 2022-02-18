Aberdeen given permission to speak to St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen given permission to speak to St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 4:07 pm
Jim Goodwin is wanted by Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin is wanted by Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen have been given permission to speak to St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin over their managerial vacancy.

The Dons have targeted the Irishman after sacking Stephen Glass on Sunday.

St Mirren said in a statement: “This is an opportunity that Jim wishes to explore and the club has granted the manager permission to speak to Aberdeen regarding this position. We hope for a swift resolution to this matter.”

Aberdeen added: “We will make a formal announcement when the process to secure a new manager is complete.”

Former St Mirren captain Goodwin has been manager of the Buddies since 2019 and took them to two semi-finals last season. His current team sit sixth in the cinch Premiership, two points above Aberdeen.

Barry Robson has been in caretaker charge of the Dons, who visit Motherwell on Saturday, while St Mirren are taking on Livingston in West Lothian.

St Mirren goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield is not surprised to see Goodwin exploring the opportunity.

Jamie Langfield
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Jamie Langfield (PA)

The former Dons goalkeeper said: “I had a great 11 years up there. It’s a big club in the Scottish game and I can understand why he’s attracted to it. I get that.

“Like every manager, every professional player, you want to develop and test yourself against the best. That’s no disrespect to St Mirren because what we’ve got here is incredible and I’m very lucky to be part of it.

“But Aberdeen is maybe the next step for the manager. If it happens, he’ll get a shock at how big the club is. It’s an enormous club, great fan base and a great place to work.”

Langfield has told Aberdeen players and fans they will get a skilled man-manager if the former Alloa boss moves north.

“Going by what I have done with him in the past two-and-a-half years, every year the manager has got better and better,” Langfield said.

“With the budget restraints that we have, with the transfer dealings, anyone can see our club is in a stronger and better position team-wise, squad-wise.

“Also his man-management style – we have 22 players in the squad and I can’t really say any of them are unhappy.

“Sometimes players want to go out the door because they are not playing. No player has been like that at this club and I think that’s testament to him and keeping us all together as a close-knit group.

“Tactically he is very good as well. We were playing 3-5-2 earlier in the season and he changed tactics and it is working well.”

