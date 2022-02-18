Steven Gerrard wants improvement from Aston Villa against Watford By Press Association February 18, 2022, 2:23 pm Steven Gerrard’s side lost to Newcastle last weekend (martin Rickett/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Peterhead boss Jim McInally wants points rather than praise No new injury issues for Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard for visit of Watford Roy Hodgson praises former charge Steven Gerrard’s start to management Nick Pope: No thought to possible England recall as Burnley battle relegation