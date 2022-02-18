Stoke waiting on Nick Powell ahead of Birmingham battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stoke waiting on Nick Powell ahead of Birmingham battle

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 2:27 pm
Stoke midfielder Nick Powell faces a fitness test before his side’s game with Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Stoke midfielder Nick Powell faces a fitness test before his side’s game with Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stoke midfielder Nick Powell faces a fitness test ahead of the visit of Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship.

Powell limped out of last weekend’s draw against Nottingham Forest with a hamstring strain but the injury is not thought to be too serious.

Striker Tyrese Campbell picked up a knee problem against Swansea earlier this month but has returned to training and hopes to be involved.

Midfielder Romaine Sawyers is also edging closer to a return, while forward Abdallah Sima returns to the club on Monday after undergoing groin surgery and rehabilitation in Brighton.

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer is becoming frustrated by his side’s injury problems, with forward Troy Deeney facing another spell on the sidelines.

Deeney was working his way back to full fitness before picking up a calf strain that could keep him out for a month.

Striker Scott Hogan is also nursing a calf problem suffered against Bournemouth, with defender George Friend ruled out with the same issue.

Winger Tahith Chong, midfielder Taylor Richards and defender Marc Roberts are also currently in the treatment room.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal