Stoke waiting on Nick Powell ahead of Birmingham battle

Stoke midfielder Nick Powell faces a fitness test ahead of the visit of Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship.

Powell limped out of last weekend’s draw against Nottingham Forest with a hamstring strain but the injury is not thought to be too serious.

Striker Tyrese Campbell picked up a knee problem against Swansea earlier this month but has returned to training and hopes to be involved.

Midfielder Romaine Sawyers is also edging closer to a return, while forward Abdallah Sima returns to the club on Monday after undergoing groin surgery and rehabilitation in Brighton.

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer is becoming frustrated by his side’s injury problems, with forward Troy Deeney facing another spell on the sidelines.

Deeney was working his way back to full fitness before picking up a calf strain that could keep him out for a month.

Striker Scott Hogan is also nursing a calf problem suffered against Bournemouth, with defender George Friend ruled out with the same issue.

Winger Tahith Chong, midfielder Taylor Richards and defender Marc Roberts are also currently in the treatment room.