Joao Moutinho and Pedro Neto return to increase Bruno Lage’s options at Wolves

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 2:29 pm
Pedro Neto could return to action for the first time in 10 months after recovering from a knee injury (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)
Wolves boss Bruno Lage confirmed he has no injury concerns for the first time since he joined the club as his side prepares to face Leicester on Sunday.

Joao Moutinho resumed full training on Thursday after he missed the last two Premier League games with a calf injury.

Lage has also been boosted with the return of Pedro Neto – who missed 10 months of action with a knee injury – and the 21-year-old winger could potentially make his first appearance of the season this weekend.

Hwang Hee-Chan came off the bench in the final minutes of Wolves 2-0 win at Tottenham last week and is in contention to play more minutes while defenders Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera have also returned to full training.

Leicester have been assessing James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu after both had to come off late on in the Europa Conference League win over Randers on Thursday.

Midfielder Maddison departed the field having felt “unwell” and “a little bit faint”, boss Brendan Rodgers said, and defender Soyuncu subsequently followed due to a knee issue.

Checks are being made on Luke Thomas (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira as well, while the game comes too soon for Wesley Fofana to make a comeback. The Foxes also have James Justin, Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and Ryan Bertrand sidelined.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Boly, Mosquera Toti, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang, Campbell.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Amartey, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman.

