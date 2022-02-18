Sonny Bradley remains sidelined for Luton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton captain Sonny Bradley will remain sidelined against West Brom following a minor hernia operation.

Bradley has missed the last six matches and may now be out until March.

Luton manager Nathan Jones has received better news on the injury front regarding midfield duo Jordan Clark and Luke Berry.

Both players are closing in on a return to the squad and their fitness is being monitored on a daily basis.

West Brom manager Steve Bruce hopes to have defender Kyle Bartley available.

Bartley has fully recovered from chicken pox and returned to first-team training this week.

Striker Daryl Dike has also been training following a hamstring injury but will not be rushed back.

Midfielder Matty Phillips will be assessed early next week after having the protective boot taken off his foot on Monday.